China Reaffirms Support to Pakistan Ahead of Modi-Xi Meet

: Chinese minister of foreign affairs Wang Yi on Monday held talks with his Pakistani counterpart Khwaja Muhammad Asif and asserted China’s continued support to the Islamic republic. The meeting comes just four days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Wuhan for an informal meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.Yi said that the relations between the two countries had enjoyed a good momentum and that the “two sides have maintained close contacts in all directions and coordinated with each other on major international and regional issues.”“China is willing to make joint efforts with Pakistan to implement consensus of the leaders of the two countries and carry out closer strategic communications and strategic cooperative partnership to a higher level,” the Chinese foreign minister said.Asif too voiced his counterpart’s opinion and said that Pakistan would remain an all-weather friend, irrespective of how the situation changes. “Pakistan is willing to strengthen exchanges at all levels with China, promote the China-Pakistan economic corridor and other major cooperation projects, and continuously deepen the close relationship between the two sides,” he said. Asif also said that Pakistan was happy that India and China were holding informal meetings and believes that “believes that they will play an active role in regional peace and improvement of relations between countries.”Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold an informal summit in China's Wuhan city from April 27 to 28 to exchange views on bilateral and international matters and to enhance mutual communication between the two leaders, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi announced on Sunday.PM Modi will be visiting the central Chinese city at the invitation of President Xi, Wang said at a joint media event with Swaraj after their talks.