China Rejects Report That it Delayed Covid-19 Information Sharing With WHO
Image for representation
Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks during a daily briefing in response to a question about the report, which said the WHO was frustrated by significant delays in information sharing by Beijing as the coronavirus outbreak took hold in China in January.
China said on Wednesday a news report that said it delayed sharing Covid-19 information with the World Health Organization (WHO) is totally untrue.
