China Rejects Report That it Delayed Covid-19 Information Sharing With WHO

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks during a daily briefing in response to a question about the report, which said the WHO was frustrated by significant delays in information sharing by Beijing as the coronavirus outbreak took hold in China in January.

  • Reuters Beijing
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 2:59 PM IST
China said on Wednesday a news report that said it delayed sharing Covid-19 information with the World Health Organization (WHO) is totally untrue.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks during a daily briefing in response to a question about the report, which said the WHO was frustrated by significant delays in information sharing by Beijing as the coronavirus outbreak took hold in China in January.


