WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

China Rejects US Claim of Attempted Coronavirus Vaccine Theft, Terms Accusations 'Slanderous'

Representational Image

Representational Image

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian also rebutted US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien's charge that five plagues came out China in the last 20 years, saying US officials are shifting the blame on Beijing as they struggled to handle the coronavirus pandemic back home.

  • PTI Beijing
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 9:15 PM IST
Share this:

China on Thursday termed as slanderous the US accusation that hackers backed by Beijing may be attempting to steal COVID-19 related research and vaccine materials and said that "smearing and scapegoating" others will not make the deadly virus go away.


Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian also rebutted US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien's charge that five plagues came out China in the last 20 years, saying US officials are shifting the blame on Beijing as they struggled to handle the coronavirus pandemic back home.


The US claims have added fuel to tensions between the two nations, which are engaged in a war of words over the origin of the coronavirus that has killed 300,000 people globally.


China deplores and firmly opposes such slanderous actions," Zhao said.


He was referring to reports by the FBI and the US Department of Homeland Security's cyber division that warned hackers backed by the Chinese government may be attempting to steal the work of researchers dealing with the response to the coronavirus outbreak as well vaccines.


Judging from the past records, it was the US which launched such largescale espionage activities," Zhao said.


He said China has more reasons to worry about cyber-attacks as the country has made significant strategic achievements in the fight against the coronavirus and is at the forefront in COVID-19 treatment and vaccine research.


He said that China firmly cracked down on all forms of cyber-attacks at home.


When the COVID-19 is active in the world, any action online to sabotage global efforts should be condemned by all," he said, adding that spreading rumours and smearing and scapegoating others will not make the virus go away nor it will end the pandemic.


On O'Brien's charge that SARS, avian flu, swine flu, COVID-19 came from China, Zhao said, US politicians are talking nonsense to smear others.


O'Brien should get the facts right," he said, adding that according to media reports swine flu came from the US in 2009.

Epidemics may breakout anywhere anytime. Facing the pandemic US politicians should not be so immersed in blame-shifting," Zhao said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading