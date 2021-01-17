News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»China Reports 109 New Mainland COVID-19 Cases Vs 130 A Day Earlier
1-MIN READ

China Reports 109 New Mainland COVID-19 Cases Vs 130 A Day Earlier

China Reports 109 New Mainland COVID-19 Cases Vs 130 A Day Earlier

Mainland China reported 109 new COVID19 cases on Jan. 16, down from 130 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

BEIJING: Mainland China reported 109 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 16, down from 130 a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 96 of the new cases were local infections, 72 of them in Hebei province surrounding Beijing city, 12 in northeastern Heilongjiang province, 10 in northeastern Jilin province and two in Beijing.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 119 from 79 a day earlier.

Shijiazhuang, Hebei’s capital and the hardest-hit spot in the latest surge of infections, reported 65 new locally transmitted confirmed cases on Jan. 16, Health Commission of Hebei Province said on its website.

The total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stands at 88,227, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,635.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...