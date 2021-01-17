China Reports 109 New Mainland COVID-19 Cases Vs 130 A Day Earlier

BEIJING: Mainland China reported 109 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 16, down from 130 a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 96 of the new cases were local infections, 72 of them in Hebei province surrounding Beijing city, 12 in northeastern Heilongjiang province, 10 in northeastern Jilin province and two in Beijing.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 119 from 79 a day earlier.

Shijiazhuang, Hebei’s capital and the hardest-hit spot in the latest surge of infections, reported 65 new locally transmitted confirmed cases on Jan. 16, Health Commission of Hebei Province said on its website.

The total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stands at 88,227, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,635.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor