China Reports 12 Coronavirus Cases, Seventh Day Without Local Transmission

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 23, 2020, 7:30 AM IST
BEIJING: China reported 12 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for Aug. 22, down from 22 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Sunday.

All 12 new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, marking the seventh straight day with no new locally transmitted infections.

China reported 15 new asymptomatic patients, down from 34 a day earlier.

As of Saturday, mainland China had 84,951 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 23, 2020, 7:30 AM IST
