1-MIN READ

China Reports 12 New and 25 Asymptomatic Coronavirus Cases, Up From Four a Day Earlier

Image for Representation. (Reuters)

Image for Representation. (Reuters)

Of the domestic transmission cases, five were in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang and one in the northern region of Inner Mongolia.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 8:05 AM IST
Shanghai: China reported 12 new coronavirus cases for April 30, up from four a day earlier, data from the country's health authority showed on Friday.

Six of the cases were imported, the National Health Commission (NHC) said, up from four a day earlier. Of the domestic transmission cases, five were in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang and one in the northern region of Inner Mongolia.

China reported no domestic transmission cases a day earlier.

The NHC also reported 25 new asymptomatic cases for April 30, down from 33 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 82,874. With no new deaths on Thursday, the toll remained at 4,633.

