News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»World
1-MIN READ

China Reports 12 New COVID-19 Cases Vs 8 A Day Earlier

China Reports 12 New COVID-19 Cases Vs 8 A Day Earlier

Mainland China reported 12 new COVID19 cases on Nov. 18, up from eight cases a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Thursday.

BEIJING: Mainland China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 18, up from eight cases a day earlier, the country’s health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed COVID-19 cases, also rose to 10 from five a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China’s mainland now stands at 86,381, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 19, 2020, 8:57 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...