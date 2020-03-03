English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
China Reports 125 New Virus Cases, Lowest Number in Six Weeks

A worker takes body temperature measurement of a man at the entrance to a residential compound following an outbreak of the new coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Image: Reuters)

The number of cases in China has been generally declining after significant quarantine efforts, although the 11 new infections reported on Tuesday outside Hubei was the highest for five days.

  • Last Updated: March 3, 2020, 9:07 AM IST
Beijing: China reported 125 new virus cases on Tuesday, marking the lowest number of new daily infections in six weeks.


There were also 31 more deaths, the National Health Commission reported -- all in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, raising the nationwide toll to 2,943.


The disease first emerged in December in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, before spreading to more than 60 countries.


In total, more than 80,000 people have been infected by the new coronavirus in mainland China.


Worldwide, close to 3,100 people have died of the illness.

