China reports 17 new coronavirus cases in mainland on August 18 vs 22 a day earlier

SHANGHAI China reported on Wednesday 17 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for August 18, down from 22 the day before, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement, making it the third straight day of zero new locally transmitted infections. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 14 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 17 a day earlier.

Also Watch Sushant Death Probe: Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe, Rules Bihar FIR Valid | CNN News18

As of August 18, mainland China had a total of 84,888 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. China’s death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor