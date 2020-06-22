WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

China Reports 18 New Coronavirus Cases, 9 in Beijing

People wait in line at a Covid-19 testing site after they were ordered by the government to be tested after potentially being exposed to the coronavirus outbreak at a wholesale food market in Beijing, on June 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

People wait in line at a Covid-19 testing site after they were ordered by the government to be tested after potentially being exposed to the coronavirus outbreak at a wholesale food market in Beijing, on June 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Local authorities are restricting movement of people in the capital and stepping up other measures to prevent the virus from spreading following a series of local infections.

  • Reuters Beijing
  • Last Updated: June 22, 2020, 8:20 AM IST
Share this:

China reported 18 new coronavirus cases for June 21, 9 of which were in the capital Beijing, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

This compared with 26 confirmed cases a day earlier, 22 of which were in Beijing. Local authorities are restricting movement of people in the capital and stepping up other measures to prevent the virus from spreading following a series of local infections.

Another seven asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, those who are infected but show no symptoms, were reported as of June 21 compared with six a day earlier.

China does not count these patients as confirmed cases.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading