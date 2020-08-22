China Reports 22 Coronavirus Cases, Sixth Day Without Local Transmission

BEIJING: China reported 22 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for Aug. 21, same as a day earlier, the health commission said on Saturday.

All 22 new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, marking the sixth straight day with no new locally transmitted infections.

China reported 34 new asymptomatic patients, up from 23 a day earlier.

As of Friday, mainland China had 84,939 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

