1-MIN READ

China reports 22 new coronavirus cases on August 17

China reported on Tuesday 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for August 17, same as the tally a day earlier, the health authority said.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 18, 2020, 5:17 PM IST
BEIJING China reported on Tuesday 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for August 17, same as the tally a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement, making it the second straight day for zero new locally transmitted cases. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 17 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 37 a day earlier.

As of August 17, mainland China had a total of 84,871 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. China’s death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 18, 2020, 6:27 AM IST
