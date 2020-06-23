China Reports 22 New Covid-19 Cases Including 13 in Beijing, Tally Rises to 83,418

China has reported 22 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 13 in Beijing, a day after a city government spokesperson said containment measures had slowed the momentum of an outbreak in the capital that has infected more than 200 people.

Another nine cases were brought by Chinese travelers from outside the country, seven of them on board a flight from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia that arrived in the western city of Lanzhou, capital of Gansu province, according to a notice from the provincial government. No new deaths were reported by the National Health Commission.

Current numbers of confirmed cases in treatment rose by 10 to 359, while another 114 people were in isolation and being monitored for being suspected cases or having tested positive for the virus without showing any symptoms.

China has reported 4,634 deaths from the virus among 83,418 total cases since it was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. While the situation in Beijing is headed in the right direction, “the prevention situation remains grave and complex,” city spokesperson Xu Hejian said at a Monday news conference.