China Reports 22 New COVID-19 Cases Versus 33 A Day Earlier

BEIJING: China reported 22 new COVID-19 cases as of Nov. 9, down from 33 cases a day earlier, its health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said one of the new cases was a local infection reported in Shanghai, while the remaining 21 cases were imported by people returning from overseas. The commission also reported 25 new asymptomatic cases, up from nine a day earlier.

On Tuesday, one new locally transmitted case was reported in the city of Fuyang in the eastern province of Anhui, the province’s first since Feb. 27. This case is not included in the Nov. 9 count.

The 50-year-old man, a close contact to Monday’s case reported in Shanghai, carried out transportation work at Pudong airport in Shanghai before returning to Fuyang, the city’s health authority said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China is 86,267 as of Nov. 9, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor