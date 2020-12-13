News18 Logo

China Reports 24 New COVID-19 Cases Vs 13 A Day Earlier

China Reports 24 New COVID-19 Cases Vs 13 A Day Earlier

China reported 24 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Dec. 12, up from 13 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Sunday.

BEIJING: China reported 24 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Dec. 12, up from 13 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Sunday.

There were five local cases and 19 imported infections, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 14 from 17 a day earlier.

As of Saturday, mainland China had 86,725 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

