China reports 31 new COVID-19 cases in mainland, vs 37 day earlier

China reported 31 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug 7, down from 37 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Saturday.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 8, 2020, 10:39 AM IST
BEIJING China reported 31 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug 7, down from 37 a day earlier, the country’s health authority said on Saturday.

Of the new cases, six were imported infections involving travellers from overseas compared with 10 such cases reported a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement published on its website.

There were also 14 new asymptomatic cases, same as a day earlier.

Total number of infections in mainland China now stand at 84,596, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 8, 2020, 10:39 AM IST
