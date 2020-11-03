News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

China Reports 49 New Coronavirus Cases Vs 24 A Day Earlier

Mainland China reported 49 new COVID19 cases on Nov. 2, from 24 a day earlier, the national health authority reported on Tuesday.

SHANGHAI: Mainland China reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 2, from 24 a day earlier, the national health authority reported on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 44 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The commission also reported 61 new asymptomatic cases, compared with 30 such cases reported a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless patients as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in China now stands at 86,070, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • First Published: November 3, 2020, 7:18 IST
