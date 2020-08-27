China Reports Eight New COVID-19 Cases Vs 15 A Day Earlier

SHANGHAI: China reported eight new COVID-19 cases in the mainland as of Aug. 26, down from 15 a day earlier, the country’s health authority said on Thursday.

All of the new cases were imported infections, which involve travellers from overseas, marking the 11th consecutive day of no locally transmitted infections reported. China also reported 19 new asymptomatic infections, compared with 14 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections for mainland China now stands at 85,004, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634. China does not count asymptomatic patients, who are infected with the coronavirus but not showing symptoms, as confirmed cases.

