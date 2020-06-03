China Reports Four New Coronavirus Cases, Withdraws 5 Others

China on Wednesday reported four new confirmed coronavirus cases, one brought from abroad and three added retroactively after nucleic acid tests returned positive results.

However, the country's overall count fell by one to 83,021 after five other cases were eliminated retroactively.



No new deaths were reported, leaving the total at 4,634 since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Just 73 people remain in treatment and an additional 360 are in isolation and being monitored for either testing positive but showing no symptoms or for being suspected of having caught the virus.