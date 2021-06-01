world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»World»China Reports Human Case of H10N3 Bird Flu, Says Risk of Spreading 'Very Low'
1-MIN READ

China Reports Human Case of H10N3 Bird Flu, Says Risk of Spreading 'Very Low'

Image for representation

Image for representation

The case, detected in a male aged 41 living in Zhenjiang, a city in the eastern province, was transmitted from poultry.

China's National Health Commission said on Tuesday that it had confirmed one case of human infection with the H10N3 strain of bird flu in Jiangsu province.

The case, detected in a male aged 41 living in Zhenjiang, a city in the eastern province, was transmitted from poultry, and the risk of spreading on a large scale was very low, according to a statement on the website of the commission.

There has not been any case of human infection of H10N3 reported in the world before, NHC said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:June 01, 2021, 09:35 IST