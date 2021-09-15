CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

China Reports Marginal Dip in New Coronavirus Infections, 50 Locally Transmitted Cases in Fujian

Some cases including asymptomatic ones have been found in Putian, Quanzhou and provincial capital, Xiamen in Fujian province. (Image: Reuters)

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 50 were locally transmitted, all of which were in Fujian, the health authority said.

China reported on Wednesday 73 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Sept. 14, compared with 92 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new infections, 50 were locally transmitted, all of which were in Fujian, the health authority said. That compares with 59 local cases a day earlier, also in the southeastern province.

China reported 16 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 20 a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported.

As of Sept. 14, mainland China had recorded 95,413 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

first published:September 15, 2021, 07:43 IST