China Reports Nine New Mainland Coronavirus Cases, All Imported

SHANGHAI: China reported nine new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday, the same number as the previous day, with all of them travelling into the country from overseas, the national health authority said on Saturday.

Friday marked the thirteenth consecutive day without any new local transmissions, equalling a previous record.

Three of the imported cases were in Shanghai, with two each in the coastal provinces of Fujian and Guangdong. The remaining two were in southwest China’s Sichuan, the National Health Commission said.

The commission said another 10 asymptomatic carriers were found in Friday, compared to 16 a day earlier.

Total confirmed cases in China have now reached 85,022, with 4,634 deaths.

