1-MIN READ

China Reports One New Coronavirus Case, 15 Asymptomatic Cases

Image for Representation. (Reuters)

Image for Representation. (Reuters)

China’s total number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 82,887, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633, the national health authority said.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 11:34 AM IST
Beijing: China reported one new coronavirus case for Friday, unchanged from the day before, data from the national health authority showed on Saturday.

One new imported case was recorded on May 8, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The commission also reported 15 new asymptomatic cases for Friday, versus 16 the previous day.

China’s total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 82,887, while the death toll from COVID-19, the disease it causes, remained unchanged at 4,633, the national health authority said.

