1-MIN READ

China Reports Population Growth Closer to Zero in 2020

Representative photo.

Chinese leaders have enforced birth limits since 1980 to restrain population growth but worry the working-age population is falling too fast, disrupting efforts to create a prosperous economy.

China’s population growth is falling closer to zero as fewer couples have children, the government announced Tuesday, adding to strains on an aging society with a shrinking workforce. The population rose by 72 million over the past decade to 1.411 billion in 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics said. It said annual growth averaged 0.53%, decelerating from the previous decade.

Chinese leaders have enforced birth limits since 1980 to restrain population growth but worry the working-age population is falling too fast, disrupting efforts to create a prosperous economy. They have eased birth limits, but couples are put off by high costs, cramped housing and job discrimination faced by mothers.

first published:May 11, 2021, 08:26 IST