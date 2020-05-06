WORLD

China Reports Two New Coronavirus Cases, 20 Asymptomatic Infections as Tally Reaches 82,883

A worker from the city's center for disease control and prevention draws blood from a man to conduct a test for antibodies against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Suifenhe, China. (REUTERS/Huizhong Wu)

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 10:17 AM IST
Beijing: China has reported two confirmed coronavirus cases and 20 new asymptomatic infections, including three imported ones, taking their total number to over 960, health authorities said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission (NHC) said on Wednesday that no new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday across the Chinese mainland.

However, two confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in China's Shaanxi Province, it said.

Twenty new asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus were reported Tuesday, including three imported ones, the NHC said.

With this total number of asymptomatic cases has increased to 967.

Asymptomatic cases refer to people who are tested COVID-19 positive but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat. However, they pose a risk of spreading the disease to others.

The death toll of coronavirus cases in China remained 4,633 people as no new fatalities were reported, the NHC said.

The total number COVID-19 cases in China reached 82,883, while 339 patients who were still undergoing treatment, the NHC said, adding that 77,911 people have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the Chinese mainland, it said.

