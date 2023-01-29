Seven customers in China were rushed to a hospital and their stomachs were pumped after a restaurant mistakenly served them detergent instead of fruit juice.

The incident took place in Zhejiang province where Sister Wukong was eating at a restaurant with her family and friends earlier this month when a waitress served a bottle of what she thought was fruit juice, South China Morning Post reported.

In an online video posted after the incident, Sister Wukong said that she along with six others were rushed to a hospital to have their stomachs pumped after they found that the juice had a strange taste and realised there had been a mistake.

Gastric suction or stomach pumping is a procedure that the doctors use to quickly empty the contents of your stomach in case of an emergency.

The restaurant later said that the waitress with bad eyesight caused the mix-up, Wukong said in the video, which was later deleted.

The report said all seven customers are now in stable condition and will demand compensation later.

“Let me show you all these people lying here. The seven of us dined together and had to have our stomachs pumped,” Sister Wukong said in her video while lying on a hospital bed.

She said that her husband took the first sip and found it had a bitter taste before all the seven tasted the liquid.

“I took one sip and swallowed. My throat felt very bad immediately,” she said.

The waitress admitted to her mistake because she had an eye condition.

“She told us she doesn’t work for the restaurant normally and was just helping out for the day,” Sister Wukong added.

Though it wasn’t clear what type of floor detergent was mistakenly served, but a number of popular floor detergent brands in China are packaged like orange juice.

“This really looks like drinks. I once saw one in a supermarket in my neighbourhood, which had barely any Chinese characters on the package. I didn’t dare to buy it as I was worried the kids might drink it mistakenly,” a Douyin user commented.

