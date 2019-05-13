English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China Retaliates Against Donald Trump's Warning, Imposes Higher Tariffs on $60 Billion of US Goods
The retaliation comes as US President Donald Trump signals his intent to slap tariffs on all Chinese imports if Beijing does not give in, suggesting a prolonged standoff between the world's two largest economies that could roil global markets for weeks or months to come.
File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Beijing: China said on Monday it would impose higher tariffs on most US imports on a revised $60 billion target list, hitting back at a tariff hike by Washington on $200 billion of Chinese goods in a further escalation of a bitter trade war.
The retaliation comes as US President Donald Trump signals his intent to slap tariffs on all Chinese imports if Beijing does not give in, suggesting a prolonged standoff between the world's two largest economies that could roil global markets for weeks or months to come.
A total of 5,140 US products will be subject to additional tariffs of 5%, 10%, 20% and 25% starting June 1, the finance ministry in Beijing said in a statement.
The escalation, from rates of 5% and 10%, was announced hours after Trump warned China not to retaliate against the latest US tariffs hike.
The additional tariff of 25% will be levied against 2,493 goods including liquefied natural gas, soy oil, peanut oil, petrochemicals, frozen vegetables and cosmetics, the ministry said, and of 20% on 1,078 products.
Beijing had set additional rates of 5% and 10% on 5,207 US products worth $60 billion in September, in response to the US 's initial 10% duty on the $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, and warned at the time that it would counter any higher tariffs imposed by Washington.
"China's adjustment on additional tariffs is a response to US unilateralism and protectionism," the ministry said. "China hopes the US will get back to the right track of bilateral trade and economic consultations and meet with China halfway."
The United States on Friday activated a new 25% duty on more than 5,700 categories of products from China, even as top Chinese and US negotiators resumed trade talks in Washington.
Trump had ordered the new tariffs, saying China "broke the deal" by reneging on earlier commitments made during months of negotiations. China has denied the allegations.
Trump last week also ordered US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to begin imposing tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports, which would affect an additional $300 billion worth of goods.
China's revised target list on Monday still left out products such as crude oil and large aircraft. The finance ministry said in a separate statement that firms can seek remedies from the additional tariffs by applying for waivers.
The retaliation comes as US President Donald Trump signals his intent to slap tariffs on all Chinese imports if Beijing does not give in, suggesting a prolonged standoff between the world's two largest economies that could roil global markets for weeks or months to come.
A total of 5,140 US products will be subject to additional tariffs of 5%, 10%, 20% and 25% starting June 1, the finance ministry in Beijing said in a statement.
The escalation, from rates of 5% and 10%, was announced hours after Trump warned China not to retaliate against the latest US tariffs hike.
The additional tariff of 25% will be levied against 2,493 goods including liquefied natural gas, soy oil, peanut oil, petrochemicals, frozen vegetables and cosmetics, the ministry said, and of 20% on 1,078 products.
Beijing had set additional rates of 5% and 10% on 5,207 US products worth $60 billion in September, in response to the US 's initial 10% duty on the $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, and warned at the time that it would counter any higher tariffs imposed by Washington.
"China's adjustment on additional tariffs is a response to US unilateralism and protectionism," the ministry said. "China hopes the US will get back to the right track of bilateral trade and economic consultations and meet with China halfway."
The United States on Friday activated a new 25% duty on more than 5,700 categories of products from China, even as top Chinese and US negotiators resumed trade talks in Washington.
Trump had ordered the new tariffs, saying China "broke the deal" by reneging on earlier commitments made during months of negotiations. China has denied the allegations.
Trump last week also ordered US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to begin imposing tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports, which would affect an additional $300 billion worth of goods.
China's revised target list on Monday still left out products such as crude oil and large aircraft. The finance ministry said in a separate statement that firms can seek remedies from the additional tariffs by applying for waivers.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Are You Fit Enough to Try Disha Patani's Butterfly Kick?
- IPL 2019 Final | Season Review: How The Indian World Cup Squad Fared
- IPL 2019 Final | Rohit in Celebratory Mode as He Dances on a Rap Song
- Latest Facebook App For Android Has The Shocking Habit of Sending Notifications Even When Signed Out
- Indian Army Conquers Karakoram Pass at 18700 Ft on Royal Enfield Himalayan – Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results