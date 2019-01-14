English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China Rubbishes Trudeau's Claim That Detained Canadian Had Diplomatic Immunity
The move was widely seen as retaliation for Canada's arrest of a top Chinese executive from telecom giant Huawei.
Representative image.
Loading...
Beijing: China on Monday ridiculed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s claim that a former Canadian embassy official detained in Beijing still held diplomatic immunity.
Chinese authorities arrested former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor last month, accusing them both of endangering national security.
The move was widely seen as retaliation for Canada's arrest of a top Chinese executive from telecom giant Huawei.
Trudeau on Friday accused China of “arbitrarily and unfairly” detaining the two men and of ignoring Kovrig’s “diplomatic immunity” -- earning a scornful rebuke from Beijing.
“The accusations that the Chinese side arbitrarily detains Canadian citizens are unfounded,” said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a regular press briefing.
“The relevant people on the Canadian side should seriously learn and study the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations... Don’t make specious statements that make a fool of oneself,” Hua added.
Persons carrying a diplomatic passport are protected by limited immunity when they are abroad under the terms of the Vienna Convention.
Kovrig was arrested on December 10, after taking leave from his diplomatic posting to work for the International Crisis Group think tank.
Trudeau’s statement suggested Kovrig carried a diplomatic passport while on his sabbatical - which is possible if authorised by Canada’s foreign ministry - but Hua said he was in China on an ordinary travel document with a business visa.
“No matter which angle you look at it from, Michael Kovrig does not have diplomatic immunity,” she said. “Kovrig is not currently a diplomat.” Ottawa has called for the Canadians’ immediate release, with the backing of the US, EU and several western nations.
Trudeau has also called for China to respect the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary.
Canada should "first take real action to prove that its own judicial system is independent," Hua said.
Chinese authorities arrested former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor last month, accusing them both of endangering national security.
The move was widely seen as retaliation for Canada's arrest of a top Chinese executive from telecom giant Huawei.
Trudeau on Friday accused China of “arbitrarily and unfairly” detaining the two men and of ignoring Kovrig’s “diplomatic immunity” -- earning a scornful rebuke from Beijing.
“The accusations that the Chinese side arbitrarily detains Canadian citizens are unfounded,” said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a regular press briefing.
“The relevant people on the Canadian side should seriously learn and study the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations... Don’t make specious statements that make a fool of oneself,” Hua added.
Persons carrying a diplomatic passport are protected by limited immunity when they are abroad under the terms of the Vienna Convention.
Kovrig was arrested on December 10, after taking leave from his diplomatic posting to work for the International Crisis Group think tank.
Trudeau’s statement suggested Kovrig carried a diplomatic passport while on his sabbatical - which is possible if authorised by Canada’s foreign ministry - but Hua said he was in China on an ordinary travel document with a business visa.
“No matter which angle you look at it from, Michael Kovrig does not have diplomatic immunity,” she said. “Kovrig is not currently a diplomat.” Ottawa has called for the Canadians’ immediate release, with the backing of the US, EU and several western nations.
Trudeau has also called for China to respect the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary.
Canada should "first take real action to prove that its own judicial system is independent," Hua said.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Following Sexual Harassment Allegations, Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai 3 on hold?
- India vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Second ODI in Adelaide on Live Tv & Online
- Top 5 Android Phones Around Rs 20,000 to Buy in Jan 2019: Xiaomi Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 7.1 And More
- OPINION | The Ethical Solitude of Cricket in India
- Gully Boy Apna Time Aayega Song Out: Ranveer Singh Nails it as an Effortless Rapper
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results