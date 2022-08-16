China Sanctions Seven Taiwanese Officials but Pattern of Curbs Exposes Xi’s Hate for Ruling Party DPP

China announced sanctions on Tuesday on seven Taiwanese officials after accusing them of being ‘diehard’ ‘Taiwan independence separatists’, TaiwanNews reported citing Chinese government mouthpiece Xinhua. The sanctions came after an American congressional delegation departed the island-nation on Monday.

Along with the diplomat and the Taiwanese parliament’s vice president, Beijing also targeted ruling-party Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) three other lawmakers.

The following individuals will face sanctions and will be barred along with their family members from entering China, including Hong Kong and Macau:

Taiwan’s Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo Vice President of the Legislative Yuan Tsai Chi-chang Deputy Secretary-General of the DPP Lin Fei-fan Legislator Ker Chien-ming (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (DPP) Chairperson Chen Jiau-hua (NPP)

The ban also extends to institutions, companies and individuals associated with them. They are barred from doing business or engaging in profit-making activities in China.

China has also sanctioned the president of the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy and the secretary-general of the International Cooperation and Development Fund. The Taiwan Foundation for Democracy is chaired by president of the Legislative Yuan Yu Shyi-kun while foreign minister Joseph Wu chairs the International Cooperation and Development Fund.

Premier Su Tseng-chang was also sanctioned earlier.

These sanctions were announced as China ramped up its military drills and patrols in the Taiwan Strait in response to the visit led by US senator Ed Markey.

The delegation visited Taipei shortly after the visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi which angered China to such an extent that it responded with live-fire drills in the Taiwan Strait which were rather simulations of how it would forcibly ‘reunify Taiwan with the motherland’ if need arises.

Beijing Targeting DPP?

China earlier also announced trade bans with the island after Pelosi’s visit.

It placed restrictions on the exports of Chinese natural sand to Taiwan and on imports of all Taiwanese citrus fruits and two types of fish.

The bans on certain types of fruits and vegetables, according to the New York Times, were aimed at DPP leaders as those products were grown in southern Taiwan where DPP has a sizable political presence.

Thomas J. Shattuck, an expert on Taiwan at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perry World House while speaking to the New York Times predicted that future bans will be aimed to punish industries located in counties that are DPP strongholds.

The sanctions announced on Tuesday also were aimed at three DPP and one NPP lawmaker since they do not want their nation to reunify with China.

These, however, did not pose an existential threat to the nation’s economy.

If the Chinese government placed a semiconductor ban or a full blockade of Taiwanese ports, which would be extreme measures, then it would end up hurting the Chinese economy harder than Taiwan’s.

