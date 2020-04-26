WORLD

1-MIN READ

China Says All Coronavirus Patients in Wuhan Now Discharged

People wearing face masks wait for a subway train on the first day the city's subway services resumed following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Wuhan of Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus outbreak, March 28, 2020. The Chinese characters REUTERS/Aly Song - RC2SSF9L5ZYZ

The city had reported 46,452 cases, 56% of the national total. It saw 3,869 fatalities, or 84% of China's total.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 26, 2020, 1:48 PM IST
The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the global coronavirus pandemic began, now has no remaining cases in its hospitals, a health official told reporters on Sunday.

"The latest news is that by April 26, the number of new coronavirus patients in Wuhan was at zero, thanks to the joint efforts of Wuhan and medical staff from around the country," National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng said at a briefing.

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    19,868

    +915*  

  • Total Confirmed

    26,496

    +1,554*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,804

    +594*  

  • Total DEATHS

    824

    +45*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 26 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres