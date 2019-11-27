Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

China Says 'Carbon Border Tax' Will Damage Global Climate Change Efforts, Violate Paris Agreement

Any border tax would likely raise the price of Chinese goods in the European market, and Beijing believes it would violate a core principle of the Paris agreement on climate change.

Reuters

Updated:November 27, 2019, 8:56 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
China Says 'Carbon Border Tax' Will Damage Global Climate Change Efforts, Violate Paris Agreement
Representative image.

Beijing: Proposals by the European Union to establish a "carbon border tax" will damage the global community's willingness to take joint action against climate change, China said on Wednesday.

The EU's new climate commissioner Frans Timmermans said in October that research would begin on the new tax, which is aimed at protecting European firms from unfair competition by raising the cost of products from countries that fail to take adequate action against climate change.

But Europe's proposals, together with the decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement, would seriously harm international efforts to tackle global warming, said Zhao Yingmin, China's vice environment minister, at a briefing on Wednesday.

"We need to send a strong political signal to uphold multilateralism," he said. "We need to prevent unilateralism and protectionism from hurting global growth expectations and the will of countries to combat climate change together."

Any border tax would likely raise the price of Chinese goods in the European market, and Beijing believes it would violate a core principle of the Paris agreement on climate change, which says richer countries should bear the greater responsibility for cutting emissions.

As part of its national commitments to the fight against global warming, China - the world's largest emitter of climate warming greenhouse gas - has pledged to bring its emissions to a peak by "around 2030".

It has also cut levels of carbon intensity - the amount produced per unit of economic growth - by 48.5% from 2005 to 2018, two years ahead of schedule, Zhao said.

But the United States says the Paris accord is unfair to U.S. firms because it does not do enough to tackle emissions from competitors in China and India.

China's total annual emissions stood at around 14 gigatonnes in 2018, according to a study published by the United Nations this week, more than twice the U.S. level. China's per capita emissions are around the same as Japan and the European Union.

China was also making progress on its long-awaited efforts to build a nationwide carbon trading platform, Li Gao, head of the climate change office at the environment ministry, told the briefing, though he did not give a timeframe.

China pledged to launch the platform in 2017 as part of its Paris commitments, but it has faced a series of technical difficulties.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram