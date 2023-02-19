CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

China Says 'Excessive Use of Force' by US Damaged Relations: Report

AFP

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 06:27 IST

Munich, Germany

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi addresses the 77th Session of the UNGA at UN Headquarters in New York City on Saturday. (Image: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

The highly anticipated meeting of the two senior officials came on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi told his US counterpart Antony Blinken Saturday that their countries’ relations had been damaged by America’s response to a Chinese balloon flying over its territory, state news agency Xinhua reported.

In their meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Wang “made clear China’s solemn position on the so-called airship incident," and “urged the U.S. side to change course, acknowledge and repair the damage that its excessive use of force caused to China-U.S. relations," Xinhua reported.

