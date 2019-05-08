English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China Says Iran Nuclear Pact Must be Upheld After Tehran Said it Would End Curbs on Uranium Enrichment
China is one of six parties that signed a 2015 deal to lift nuclear-related sanctions on Iran in return for Tehran's agreement to rein in nuclear activities and ease fears it was seeking the capability to produce an atomic bomb.
File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Beijing: China on Wednesday called on all parties to uphold the Iranian nuclear pact after Tehran said it would end curbs on its uranium enrichment stockpile unless other powers helped it bypass renewed US sanctions.
"Maintaining and implementing the comprehensive agreement is the shared responsibility of all parties," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a regular press briefing.
"We call on all relevant parties to exercise restraint, strengthen dialogue, and avoid escalating tensions," he said, adding that China "resolutely opposes" unilateral US sanctions against Iran.
China is one of six parties that signed a 2015 deal to lift nuclear-related sanctions on Iran in return for Tehran's agreement to rein in nuclear activities and ease fears it was seeking the capability to produce an atomic bomb.
Iran's Wednesday announcement that it would stop respecting limits on its nuclear activities is part of a package of measures in response to sweeping unilateral sanctions reimposed by Washington in the 12 months since it quit the agreement.
The renewed sanctions have had a severe effect on the Iranian economy.
Tehran has warned that if the five other parties to the agreement -- China, Britain, France, Germany and Russia -- failed to deliver on their commitments within 60 days to help Iran benefit from the deal despite the US sanctions, it would suspend other key limits set by the deal
"Maintaining and implementing the comprehensive agreement is the shared responsibility of all parties," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a regular press briefing.
"We call on all relevant parties to exercise restraint, strengthen dialogue, and avoid escalating tensions," he said, adding that China "resolutely opposes" unilateral US sanctions against Iran.
China is one of six parties that signed a 2015 deal to lift nuclear-related sanctions on Iran in return for Tehran's agreement to rein in nuclear activities and ease fears it was seeking the capability to produce an atomic bomb.
Iran's Wednesday announcement that it would stop respecting limits on its nuclear activities is part of a package of measures in response to sweeping unilateral sanctions reimposed by Washington in the 12 months since it quit the agreement.
The renewed sanctions have had a severe effect on the Iranian economy.
Tehran has warned that if the five other parties to the agreement -- China, Britain, France, Germany and Russia -- failed to deliver on their commitments within 60 days to help Iran benefit from the deal despite the US sanctions, it would suspend other key limits set by the deal
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- SpiceJet Offers Business Class Seats on Boeing 737 Acquired from Jet Airways, Discounts Upto 40 Percent
- Lionel Messi Was Left at Anfield by Barcelona Team Bus after Shock Champions League Loss to Liverpool
- Just Because I’m Doing Action Films Doesn’t Mean I'm Urging People to Go and Kill: Tiger Shroff
- IPL 2019 | Key Battles – Eliminator: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Samsung Has Indefinitely Delayed The Galaxy Fold, But You Can Pester Them to Send The Dodgy Preorder
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results