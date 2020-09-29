China Says It Does Not Recognise Union Territory of Ladakh 'Illegally Established' by India

China on Tuesday said it does not recognise the Union Territory of Ladakh and is against the construction of infrastructure there by India, which has ramped up the activities amid the protracted border standoff.

"China does not recognize the so-called Union Territory of Ladakh illegally established by India, and opposes infrastructure construction in disputed border areas for military control purposes," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in response to India building roads along the border.

India is building a strategic highway near the Chinese border -- the construction site near the hamlet of Chilling in Ladakh is around 250 km west of the area where Indian and Chinese troops are locked in the most serious confrontation in decades.

When ready, the road will provide the only year-round access to large parts of Ladakh, including the border zone. That will go some way to bringing India on par with China, which has a network of roads and helipads on its side of the border.

The 283-km Nimmu-Padam-Darcha (NPD) highway is expected to be completed in three years, officials said. It highlights the efforts by India, which have been redoubled after the latest tensions, to develop key infrastructure – roads, tunnels, bridges and airfields – along the unsettled 3,500 km border with China.

The road will link up with an 8.8-km tunnel that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate in coming weeks, opening the snow deserts of Ladakh to the rest of the country all year round.

There are two main highways that connect Ladakh to the rest of India, but they are closed for at least four months every winter. The only way urgent supplies are sent to Ladakh during these months is by air.

With thousands of its troops amassed at the border and no sign of a drawdown, India is now pushing harder to blast and smash its way through the Himalayas.