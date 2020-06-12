WORLD

1-MIN READ

China Says it Resolutely Opposes US Restrictions on Chinese Students

Representative image. (Reuters)

Representative image. (Reuters)

Two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters last month the United States was planning to cancel the visas of thousands of Chinese graduate students believed by Washington to have links with China's military.

  • Reuters Hong Kong
  • Last Updated: June 12, 2020, 6:22 PM IST
China on Friday said it resolutely opposes any U.S. government move to restrict Chinese students from studying abroad, and urged the United States to do more things to enhance mutual exchanges and understanding.

"We will continue to support exchanges between Chinese and American students and welcome students from all countries, including the United States, to study in China," an education ministry spokesman said in a statement.

Two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters last month the United States was planning to cancel the visas of thousands of Chinese graduate students believed by Washington to have links with China's military.


