China Says Questioning Of Australian Journalists Part Of Normal Law Enforcement

BEIJING: China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the questioning of two Australian journalists, who have now been evacuated from China, was a normal enforcement of the law, and that authorities strictly adhered to the law during their investigations.

Two Australian foreign correspondents were taken out of China with the help of Australian consular officials after being questioned by China’s Ministry of State Security, their employers said on Tuesday.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian also said at a daily press conference in Beijing that China hopes the Australian side can work with China to enhance mutual trust and expand cooperation.

