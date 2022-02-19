CHANGE LANGUAGE
China Says Russia's Concerns 'Should Also Be Respected'

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi poses for a picture. (Image: Reuters)

China's foreign minister on Saturday urged the West to respect Russia's concerns over Ukraine.

China’s foreign minister on Saturday urged the West to respect Russia’s concerns over Ukraine and questioned if an eastward NATO expansion would guarantee peace.

“Ukraine should be a bridge linking East and West, not a frontline," Wang Yi told the Munich Security Conference on video-link.

“All parties have the right to raise their concerns, while the reasonable concerns of Russia should also be respected and heeded," he said, speaking through an interpreter.

first published:February 19, 2022, 17:49 IST