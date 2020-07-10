China Says to Hit US with 'Reciprocal Measures' over Xinjiang Sanctions

Beijing: China said on Friday it will impose tit-for-tat measures on US institutions and individuals who "behave badly" on Xinjiang-related issues after Washington slapped sanctions on Chinese officials over a crackdown on Uighurs and other Turkic Muslims in the region.

"The US actions seriously interfere in China's internal affairs, seriously violate the basic norms of international relations, and seriously damage China-US relations," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in a briefing, without giving details about the "reciprocal measures".

The Trump administration had on Thursday had taken action against Chinese officials for their involvement in human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region, where Uyghur Muslims and other minority groups have been detained and tortured.

According to a CNN report, those targeted include including Chen Quanguo, the Communist Party secretary for the region.

The Departments of State and Treasury imposed sanctions on a number of officials, including Chen, Party Secretary of the Xinjiang Political and Legal Committee (XPLC) Zhu Hailun and the current Party Secretary of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau (XPSB) Wang Mingshan.

The move comes amid escalated tensions between Washington and Beijing.

