China says Trump 'Spreading Political Virus' at UN After US Prez Attacks Beijing over Covid-19

China on Tuesday accused Donald Trump of spreading a "political virus" at the United Nations after the US leader delivered a harsh attack on Beijing over the Covid-19 pandemic.

"When the international community is really fighting hard against the Covid-19, the United States is spreading a political virus here in the General Assembly," China's ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, told reporters.

"I have to emphasize that the US noise is incompatible with the general atmosphere of the General Assembly."

Trump, in his speech to the General Assembly beforehand, lashed out at Beijing over what he called the "China virus."

In remarks reminiscent of a campaign rally, Trump asked the world to take action over China's spreading of the "plague."

Trump has repeatedly sought to blame China over the pandemic that has claimed 200,000 lives in the United States, more than in any other country.