China Says US Tariffs Must be Lifted to End Trade War
The countries have exchanged tariffs on $360 billion in two-way trade and negotiations broke down in May after the United States accused China of reneging on its commitments.
Image for Representation.
Beijing: US tariffs against China must be lifted for the two sides to reach a deal to end the trade war, the Chinese commerce ministry said Thursday.
Trade teams from the world's top two economies "have maintained communication", ministry spokesman Gao Feng said, days after presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping announced a truce.
"The United States' unilateral tariff increase on China's exports to the United States is the starting point for the Sino-US economic and trade frictions," Gao said at a weekly press briefing.
"If the two sides can reach an agreement, the tariffs imposed must be completely eliminated. China's attitude toward this is clear and consistent," Gao said.
The countries have exchanged tariffs on $360 billion in two-way trade and negotiations broke down in May after the United States accused China of reneging on its commitments.
Trump and Xi agreed at the G20 in Japan on Saturday to revive negotiations.
The US leader said he would not slap new tariffs on Chinese exports and suggested he could take a softer stance on Chinese telecom giant Huawei, which he has moved to blacklist.
Also Watch
-
After Much Ado, Rahul Gandhi Officially Resigns
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lara Dutta Gets A Hang of How It's Like to be in Game of Thrones, See Pics
- ICC World Cup 2019 | History Suggests Warner Scores Big Post Birth of His Child
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Mourns Sudden Demise of Boyfriend with Emotional Post
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rayudu Owes Himself Chance to be His Own Light
- Charulata Patel | Meet The Fan Who Has Floored Anand Mahindra & Virat Kohli
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s