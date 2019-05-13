Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

China Says Will Never Surrender to Outside Pressure as US Trade Row Heats up

The trade war between the world's top two economies escalated on Friday, with the United States hiking tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

Reuters

Updated:May 13, 2019, 1:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
China Says Will Never Surrender to Outside Pressure as US Trade Row Heats up
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
Beijing: China's foreign ministry said on Monday the country will never surrender to external pressure after Washington renewed its threat to impose tariffs on all Chinese imports in an escalating trade dispute.

The trade war between the world's top two economies escalated on Friday, with the United States hiking tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods after President Donald Trump said Beijing "broke the deal" by reneging on earlier commitments made during months of negotiations.

Trump has ordered U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to begin imposing tariffs on all remaining imports from China, a move that would affect about an additional $300 billion worth of goods.

Beijing has vowed to respond to the latest U.S. tariffs, but has announced no details yet.

"As for the details, please continue to pay attention," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a news briefing.

"China will never surrender to external pressure. We have the confidence and the ability to protect our lawful and legitimate rights," Geng said, responding to a question on Trump's threat of putting duties on all Chinese imports.

Ahead of talks last week, China wanted to delete commitments from a draft agreement that Chinese laws would be changed to enact new policies on issues from intellectual property protection to forced technology transfers. That move dealt negotiations to resolve the trade dispute a major setback.

Trump has since defended the tariff hike and said he was in "absolutely no rush" to finalise a deal.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram