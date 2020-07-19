WORLD

China Says Will Respond Resolutely if UK Sanctions Officials Following Imposition of Hong Kong Security Law

"If UK government goes that far to impose sanctions on any individual in China, China will certainly make a resolute response to it," Liu Xiaoming told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show.

  • Reuters London
  • Last Updated: July 19, 2020, 3:06 PM IST
China will respond resolutely to any attempt by Britain to sanction Chinese officials following the imposition of a security law in Hong Kong, its ambassador in London said on Sunday.

"You've seen what happens in the United States, they sanction Chinese officials, we sanction their senators, their officials - I do not want to see this tit-for-tat happen in... China-UK relations."

