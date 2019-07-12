Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

China Says Xi Jinping Urged Donald Trump to Ease Sanctions on North Korea During G20 Meet

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters that Xi briefed Trump on China's position on North Korea when they met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka.

Reuters

Updated:July 12, 2019, 2:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
China Says Xi Jinping Urged Donald Trump to Ease Sanctions on North Korea During G20 Meet
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.
Loading...

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping urged US President Donald Trump to ease sanctions on North Korea during their meeting in Japan last month, China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

China has signed up for strict UN sanctions following North Korea's repeated missile and nuclear tests but has also suggested sanctions could be eased to reward North Korea for good behaviour.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters that Xi briefed Trump on China's position on North Korea when they met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka.

"In the meeting with President Trump in Osaka, President Xi briefed him on China's principled position on the peninsula issue, and pushed the US side to show flexibility and meet the North Koreans half way, including easing sanctions in due course," Geng said.

Xi and Trump have both held talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently - Xi before the G20 summit during a trip to Pyongyang, and Trump after the summit, when he met Kim at the Demilitarised Zone along the North's border with South Korea.

The United States hopes to see a freeze in the North Korean nuclear programme as the start of a process of de-nuclearisation, the State Department said on Tuesday, ahead of fresh talks with Pyongyang supposed to take place this month.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram