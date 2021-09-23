CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#NarendraModi#Bollywood#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » World » China Senior Diplomat Says Economic Sanctions on Afghanistan Must End
1-MIN READ

China Senior Diplomat Says Economic Sanctions on Afghanistan Must End

Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar (left) with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a visit by a Taliban delegation to China in July. (File photo: Li Ran/Xinhua via REUTERS)

Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar (left) with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a visit by a Taliban delegation to China in July. (File photo: Li Ran/Xinhua via REUTERS)

China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the various unilateral sanctions or restrictions on Afghanistan should be lifted as soon as possible.

China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the various unilateral sanctions or restrictions on Afghanistan should be lifted as soon as possible.

Economic sanctions on Afghanistan must end, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement, citing Wang at a virtual G20 foreign ministers meeting on Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Afghanistan’s foreign exchange reserves are national assets that should belong to the country’s people and be used by its own people, and not be used as a bargaining chip to exert political pressure on Afghanistan, he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:September 23, 2021, 09:04 IST