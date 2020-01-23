English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

China Shuts Public Transport in Two More Cities, Set to Close Beijing's Forbidden City over Virus Fears

File photo: Visitors are seen during a museum exhibition to mark the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in the Forbidden City in Beijing, China. (Reuters)

File photo: Visitors are seen during a museum exhibition to mark the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in the Forbidden City in Beijing, China. (Reuters)

China will close Beijing's Forbidden City — one of the country's most revered cultural sites — due to rising fears over a new SARS-like virus that has infected hundreds.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: January 23, 2020, 9:21 PM IST
Share this:
Bejing: China is halting public transport and closing highway toll stations in two more cities in Hubei province, the epicentre of a deadly virus outbreak, authorities said on Thursday.

Authorities in Xiantao, a city of 1.5 million, said 30 toll station entrances were closed on the Hubei Expressway, prohibiting vehicles from entering the roadway.

Chibi city, which has a population of about 500,000, said it would be suspending its public, rural, provincial and county passenger transport from midnight.

China will also close Beijing's Forbidden City — one of the country's most revered cultural sites — due to rising fears over a new SARS-like virus that has infected hundreds, the palace museum said on Thursday.

The sprawling imperial palace will close on Saturday until further notice "in order to avoid cross-infection caused by the gathering of people". it said through its official Twitter-like Weibo account.
Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story