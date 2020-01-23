China Shuts Public Transport in Two More Cities, Set to Close Beijing's Forbidden City over Virus Fears

Bejing: China is halting public transport and closing highway toll stations in two more cities in Hubei province, the epicentre of a deadly virus outbreak, authorities said on Thursday.
Authorities in Xiantao, a city of 1.5 million, said 30 toll station entrances were closed on the Hubei Expressway, prohibiting vehicles from entering the roadway.
Chibi city, which has a population of about 500,000, said it would be suspending its public, rural, provincial and county passenger transport from midnight.
China will also close Beijing's Forbidden City — one of the country's most revered cultural sites — due to rising fears over a new SARS-like virus that has infected hundreds, the palace museum said on Thursday.
The sprawling imperial palace will close on Saturday until further notice "in order to avoid cross-infection caused by the gathering of people". it said through its official Twitter-like Weibo account.