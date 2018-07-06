English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
China Slaps Dollar-for-Dollar Counter Tariffs After Trump Pulls Trade War Trigger
China will reportedly levy tariffs on 545 items worth $34 billion in response to US tariffs.
File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping (Image: REUTERSl)
Beijing: China has implemented additional tariffs on some import products from the United States immediately after new US tariffs took effect on Friday, the official English language China Daily newspaper reported.
The paper, citing China's customs authority, said China will levy tariffs on 545 items worth $34 billion in response to US tariffs.
China said it was "forced to take necessary countermeasures" after Washington launched what Beijing called "the largest trade war in economic history," imposing tariffs on billions of dollars in Chinese imports.
"China promised not to fire the first shot, but in order to defend the core interests of the country and the interests of the people, we are forced to take the necessary countermeasures," China's commerce ministry said in a statement.
China accused the US of launching the "largest trade war in economic history," saying it was "typical trade bullying" that could trigger "global market turmoil".
Besides going to the WTO, China also said it would work with other countries to promote free trade, as Trump engages in battles with historical trading partners around the world.
But despite the rhetoric, Friday's tariffs could be the opening skirmishes in the war, as Trump has vowed to impose duties on as much as $450 billion in Chinese goods, the vast majority of imports.
Also Watch
The paper, citing China's customs authority, said China will levy tariffs on 545 items worth $34 billion in response to US tariffs.
China said it was "forced to take necessary countermeasures" after Washington launched what Beijing called "the largest trade war in economic history," imposing tariffs on billions of dollars in Chinese imports.
"China promised not to fire the first shot, but in order to defend the core interests of the country and the interests of the people, we are forced to take the necessary countermeasures," China's commerce ministry said in a statement.
China accused the US of launching the "largest trade war in economic history," saying it was "typical trade bullying" that could trigger "global market turmoil".
Besides going to the WTO, China also said it would work with other countries to promote free trade, as Trump engages in battles with historical trading partners around the world.
But despite the rhetoric, Friday's tariffs could be the opening skirmishes in the war, as Trump has vowed to impose duties on as much as $450 billion in Chinese goods, the vast majority of imports.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2019 Suzuki Jimny Officially Revealed for European Market [Video]
- Sacred Games Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Saif Ali Khan's Show Totally Grips You from Start to Finish
- Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Talk About India's First Netflix Original, Censorship and More
- NASA is Ready For Its Journey to The Sun With a Revolutionary New Heat Shield
- Our Favourite English Professor Mr. Tharoor is Back with Fresh Lessons on Twitter