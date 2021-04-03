world

1-MIN READ

China, South Korea Vow Cooperation on North Korea After Top Diplomat Meeting

South Korea and China's flags flutter next to Tiananmen Gate during the visit of South Korean President Moon Jae-In in Beijing, China December 15, 2017. (Reuters)

South Korean foreign minister Chung Eui-yong, said he expects China to play a role in peacemaking between South Korea and North Korea.

China and South Korea vowed to work together to address problems on the Korean Peninsula during the first visit by a South Korean foreign minister to China in three years, the Yonhap news agency reported Saturday.

State Councillor Wang Yi, the Chinese government’s top diplomat, said the two countries had agreed “to promote the process to politically resolve issues surrounding the Korean Peninsula," Yonhap reported.

South Korean foreign minister Chung Eui-yong, said he expects China to play a role in peacemaking between South Korea and North Korea.

“Korea and China share a common goal toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula," Yonhap cited Chung as saying.

first published:April 03, 2021, 13:06 IST