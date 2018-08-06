GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
China State Media Attacks Trump on Trade in Unusually Harsh Terms

Trump's wish for others to play along with his drama is "wishful thinking," the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily newspaper said in an editorial.

Reuters

Updated:August 6, 2018, 9:32 AM IST
A paramilitary policeman gestures under a pole with security cameras, U.S. and China's flags near the Forbidden City ahead of the visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to Beijing, China November 8, 2017.
Shanghai: China's state media on Monday lashed out at the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump in an unusually direct attack, accusing him of "starring in his own carefully orchestrated street fighter-style deceitful drama".

The editorial said the United States had escalated trade friction with China, and turned international trade into "zero-sum game".

"Governing a country is not like doing business," the editorial said, arguing that Trump's actions imperiled the national credibility of the United States.

