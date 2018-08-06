English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
China State Media Attacks Trump on Trade in Unusually Harsh Terms
Trump's wish for others to play along with his drama is "wishful thinking," the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily newspaper said in an editorial.
A paramilitary policeman gestures under a pole with security cameras, U.S. and China's flags near the Forbidden City ahead of the visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to Beijing, China November 8, 2017.
Loading...
Shanghai: China's state media on Monday lashed out at the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump in an unusually direct attack, accusing him of "starring in his own carefully orchestrated street fighter-style deceitful drama".
Trump's wish for others to play along with his drama is "wishful thinking," the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily newspaper said in an editorial.
The editorial said the United States had escalated trade friction with China, and turned international trade into "zero-sum game".
"Governing a country is not like doing business," the editorial said, arguing that Trump's actions imperiled the national credibility of the United States.
Also Watch
Trump's wish for others to play along with his drama is "wishful thinking," the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily newspaper said in an editorial.
The editorial said the United States had escalated trade friction with China, and turned international trade into "zero-sum game".
"Governing a country is not like doing business," the editorial said, arguing that Trump's actions imperiled the national credibility of the United States.
Also Watch
-
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Friday 03 August , 2018 Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kohli Wrests Top Spot From Smith in ICC Rankings for Test Batsmen
- CSK Captain MS Dhoni Promises to Improve Tamil for Next IPL
- Amazon India Announces 'Freedom Sale' From August 9: Here's Everything You Need To Need To Know
- India-Bound All-New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid with 32 Kmpl Mileage Spotted
- Friendship Day: Why Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Manish Malhotra are Bollywood BFFs
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...