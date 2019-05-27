China Strongly Opposes Official Talks Between US NSA and His Taiwanese 'Counterpart'

: China on Monday took strong exception to US National Security Advisor John Bolton's official meeting with his Taiwanese "counterpart" David Lee, which broke a four-decade practice of no direct talks between America and Taiwan under the 'One China' policy.China, which regards the breakaway region of Taiwan as part of it, insists that all countries having diplomatic ties with Beijing follow 'One China' policy, explicitly recognising the People's Republic of China (PRC) as only China."First of all, I have to correct it. The man Bolton spoke to cannot be called his counterpart," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters here.Lee reportedly met Bolton during his May 13-21 visit to the United States. It was the first official talks between the US and Taiwan since 1979."We resolutely oppose the US government official's exchanges with Taiwan in any form and under any pretext. We are also resolutely opposed to any attempt to create 'two China' and 'one China, one Taiwan'," he said.The US, along with many other countries, does not recognise Taiwan as a sovereign nation and officially adheres to the 'One China' policy. However, Washington has maintained informal relations with the de facto government of Taiwan despite breaking diplomatic ties with Taipei in 1979.Lu said as per policy, the US is committed to only maintain unofficial contacts with Taiwan."We have said many times that the 'One China' principle is the political basis for the Sino-US relations. We once again urge the US to abide by the 'One China' principle and the provisions of the Sino-US joint communiques," he said, adding that America should carefully handle the Taiwan-related issues so as not to affect the Sino-US relations and cooperation in important areas.