English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China Strongly Opposes Official Talks Between US NSA and His Taiwanese 'Counterpart'
The US, along with many other countries, does not recognise Taiwan as a sovereign nation and officially adheres to the 'One China' policy.
File image of Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Beijing: China on Monday took strong exception to US National Security Advisor John Bolton's official meeting with his Taiwanese "counterpart" David Lee, which broke a four-decade practice of no direct talks between America and Taiwan under the 'One China' policy.
China, which regards the breakaway region of Taiwan as part of it, insists that all countries having diplomatic ties with Beijing follow 'One China' policy, explicitly recognising the People's Republic of China (PRC) as only China.
"First of all, I have to correct it. The man Bolton spoke to cannot be called his counterpart," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters here.
Lee reportedly met Bolton during his May 13-21 visit to the United States. It was the first official talks between the US and Taiwan since 1979.
"We resolutely oppose the US government official's exchanges with Taiwan in any form and under any pretext. We are also resolutely opposed to any attempt to create 'two China' and 'one China, one Taiwan'," he said.
The US, along with many other countries, does not recognise Taiwan as a sovereign nation and officially adheres to the 'One China' policy. However, Washington has maintained informal relations with the de facto government of Taiwan despite breaking diplomatic ties with Taipei in 1979.
Lu said as per policy, the US is committed to only maintain unofficial contacts with Taiwan.
"We have said many times that the 'One China' principle is the political basis for the Sino-US relations. We once again urge the US to abide by the 'One China' principle and the provisions of the Sino-US joint communiques," he said, adding that America should carefully handle the Taiwan-related issues so as not to affect the Sino-US relations and cooperation in important areas.
China, which regards the breakaway region of Taiwan as part of it, insists that all countries having diplomatic ties with Beijing follow 'One China' policy, explicitly recognising the People's Republic of China (PRC) as only China.
"First of all, I have to correct it. The man Bolton spoke to cannot be called his counterpart," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters here.
Lee reportedly met Bolton during his May 13-21 visit to the United States. It was the first official talks between the US and Taiwan since 1979.
"We resolutely oppose the US government official's exchanges with Taiwan in any form and under any pretext. We are also resolutely opposed to any attempt to create 'two China' and 'one China, one Taiwan'," he said.
The US, along with many other countries, does not recognise Taiwan as a sovereign nation and officially adheres to the 'One China' policy. However, Washington has maintained informal relations with the de facto government of Taiwan despite breaking diplomatic ties with Taipei in 1979.
Lu said as per policy, the US is committed to only maintain unofficial contacts with Taiwan.
"We have said many times that the 'One China' principle is the political basis for the Sino-US relations. We once again urge the US to abide by the 'One China' principle and the provisions of the Sino-US joint communiques," he said, adding that America should carefully handle the Taiwan-related issues so as not to affect the Sino-US relations and cooperation in important areas.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Redmi Go Now Available With 16GB of Inbuilt Storage
- RIP Neerav Patel, Pioneer of Gujarati Dalit Literature Whose Death Didn't Make Headlines
- ICC World Cup 2019 Warm Up Game Live Score, Australia vs Sri Lanka at Southampton: SL Finish at 239/8
- Fact Check: No, Sanath Jayasuriya Did Not Die While on a Visit to Canada
- Gaming Disorder is Now on The World Health Organization’s List of Diseases
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results