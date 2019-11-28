Take the pledge to vote

China Summons US envoy, Asks US to Refrain From Applying Bill That Supports Hong Kong's pro-Democracy Movement

Chinese vice foreign minister Le Yucheng lodged a 'strong protest' with US Ambassador Terry Branstad and demanded that the United States 'correct its mistakes and change course'.

AFP

Updated:November 28, 2019, 11:36 AM IST
China Summons US envoy, Asks US to Refrain From Applying Bill That Supports Hong Kong's pro-Democracy Movement
Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shanghai, China. (Image: Reuters/File)

Beijing: China's foreign ministry summoned the US ambassador on Thursday, urging Washington to refrain from applying a bill supporting Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement to "avoid further damage" to relations.

Chinese vice foreign minister Le Yucheng lodged a "strong protest" with Ambassador Terry Branstad and demanded that the United States "correct its mistakes and change course", the ministry said in a statement.

