English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China Summons US envoy, Asks US to Refrain From Applying Bill That Supports Hong Kong's pro-Democracy Movement
Chinese vice foreign minister Le Yucheng lodged a 'strong protest' with US Ambassador Terry Branstad and demanded that the United States 'correct its mistakes and change course'.
Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shanghai, China. (Image: Reuters/File)
Beijing: China's foreign ministry summoned the US ambassador on Thursday, urging Washington to refrain from applying a bill supporting Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement to "avoid further damage" to relations.
Chinese vice foreign minister Le Yucheng lodged a "strong protest" with Ambassador Terry Branstad and demanded that the United States "correct its mistakes and change course", the ministry said in a statement.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Safety Guide: The One Thing to do to Keep Your Phone Data Secure
- Scientists Just Spotted an 'Impossible' Black Hole 70 Times the Size of Our Sun
- Sachin Tendulkar Reports Son Arjun's Fake Twitter Account After Tweet That Said '#IAmWithDevendra'
- Wholesome Dad Having a Meltdown After 'Losing' Daughter's Pet Hamster is Too Pure
- Buying a New FASTag For Your Car Before December 1? Here Are The Options And Offers